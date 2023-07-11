0
Referee allowance to be paid weekly

Referees1 610x400.jpeg File photo

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association has set aside an amount of GHC 300,000 to support payment of Referees as plans are also afoot to pay Referees weekly.

President Simeon-Okraku made the disclosure at the 29th ordinary session of congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Currently, Referees receive their allowances after every four matchdays in the three top tier League competition but the Executive Council has made a decision to change that phenomenon.

President also disclosed that products of the famous Catch Them Young Referee Policy will soon be introduced to the Division One League.

He also touched on other interventions to improve Refereeing in Ghana.

