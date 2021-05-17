Referee apologises for errors in Hearts victory over Sharks

Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu has admitted to making mistakes in the game

Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu has admitted to making mistakes in the Ghana Premier League match involving Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks and has apologised.

He issued the apology on Facebook on Monday, May 17 barely 24 hours after the match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“This was absolutely not a good decision. I’m not proud of it. A lot of people have been hurt. I am hurt too,” he wrote.



He added: “Lessons learnt in the hardest possible way. As genuinely as this mistake might be, steps must be taken to avoid this in the future. This should never happen again. Never again should this happen!!!”



Hearts beat Sharks 2-0 to move within two points of league leaders Asante Kotoko, with poor officiating dominating post-match discussions.

The referee awarded Hearts of Oak a penalty a few minutes before halftime and reduced Sharks to 10 men. He adjudged Isaac Donkor to have blocked a goal-bound effort with his hand, but replays proved the ball hit the defender’s shoulder.



Victor Aidoo missed the penalty, but he should have been allowed a second opportunity because goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey came off his goal line before the kick was taken. The assistant referee raised his flag to signify an infringement but Owusu ignored him.



In the second half, Sharks, with 10 men, could not contain the pressure and conceded two goals to lose the match.



