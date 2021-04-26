Referee farcically orders Techiman City player back from dressing room 15 minutes later after realizing he wrongfully sent him off
Referee Umar Iddrisu hogged the headlines on Sunday, 25 April 2021, after ordering a Techiman City FC player he sent off back out from the dressing room to continue play for 'wrongful dismissal'.
This was during a Division One League Zone I fixture against home team Paga Crocodiles FC.
Iddrisu removed striker Kofi Adonten in the 55th minute claiming he had accumulated yellow cards.
It was a case of mistaken identity and despite protestations by the club that it was a wrong booking the middle man would just not listen.
During the water break 15 minutes later, referee Iddrisu remembered had made a wrong call and so asked Adonten to rejoin his teammates and reversed his earlier decision.
The player, who had taken an earlier shower, had to re-dress and join his teammates in the 73rd minute.
Paga Crocodiles FC won the fixture 1-0.