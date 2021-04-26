Referee farcically orders Techiman City player back from dressing room 15 minutes later after realizing he wrongfully sent him off

Paga Crocodiles FC won the fixture 1-0

Referee Umar Iddrisu hogged the headlines on Sunday, 25 April 2021, after ordering a Techiman City FC player he sent off back out from the dressing room to continue play for 'wrongful dismissal'.

This was during a Division One League Zone I fixture against home team Paga Crocodiles FC.



Iddrisu removed striker Kofi Adonten in the 55th minute claiming he had accumulated yellow cards.



It was a case of mistaken identity and despite protestations by the club that it was a wrong booking the middle man would just not listen.

During the water break 15 minutes later, referee Iddrisu remembered had made a wrong call and so asked Adonten to rejoin his teammates and reversed his earlier decision.



The player, who had taken an earlier shower, had to re-dress and join his teammates in the 73rd minute.



