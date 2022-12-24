0
Menu
Sports

Referee for World Cup final responds to Messi goal criticisms

Simon Referee Argentina.jpeg Szymon Marciniak, the referee for the World Cup final

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Szymon Marciniak, the referee for the World Cup final, has responded to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should have been disallowed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's strike made it 3-2 in extra-time before Kylian Mbappe's second penalty of the evening made it 3-3 in the dying embers, before Argentina were victorious 4-2 in the shootout. French media after the match claimed Argentina's third goal shouldn't have stood due to the encroachment of substitutes on the pitch - a claim that has since been refuted - and Marciniak offered a brilliant response when questioned.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal,” the Polish official stated, holding a picture of the encroachment to reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marciniak's quip should put to bed any controversy over Messi's second and Argentina's third. The response from France's media isn't the only backlash to follow Sunday's memorable World Cup final, though, as the French FA have since launched a complaint over Argentina's celebrations back in Buenos Aires, which saw goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holding a toy baby with Mbappe's face attached to it.

WHAT NEXT? An objectively well-refereed final from Marciniak should see the Pole take charge of important matches in Europe and beyond.

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo