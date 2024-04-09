Referee won the game for Nations FC - Great Olympics coach Jimmy Cobblah

Great Olympics coach Jimmy Cobblah

Great Olympics coach Jimmy Cobblah has accused referee Benjamin Sefah of favoring their opponents, Nations FC, in their recent Premier League clash.

The match, which took place on Friday, April 5, 2024, saw Olympics suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nations FC, with a stoppage-time free-kick from Razak Simpson sealing the win for the debutants.



Cobblah voiced his dissatisfaction with the officiating after the match, alleging that Sefah had biased decisions in favor of Nations FC throughout the game.



"The referee came to win for them. Right from the beginning, I came to the match commissioner. I told the fourth referee, look he (the center referee) has declared his intention too early. I mean unacceptable, unacceptable referee today," he told StarTimes.

However, Cobblah's remarks have led to consequences as he has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for his comments.



Despite the controversy surrounding the match, Great Olympics currently stand in 12th position in the league table with 31 points. They are set to host Bechem United in their next fixture.