Referees attacked in dressing room by alleged Kotoko officials in Dreams FC defeat

File photo: A referee uniform

A shocking incident unfolded in the aftermath of a thrilling match between Dreams FC and Kotoko, as referee Robert Musey and his officiating team became the victims of an alarming attack during halftime.

The match had been characterized by high drama and had nearly faced abandonment due to concerns about the safety of the match officials.



The game, which witnessed Dreams FC's dramatic victory thanks to Abdul Aziz Issah's first-half strike, had already been marred by controversy.



Reports during the second half had indicated that unidentified individuals had stormed the dressing room, causing security concerns and forcing officials to consider the match's potential abandonment.

The motives behind the attack remain unclear, but it has left a dark stain on Ghanaian football and raised serious questions about security and sportsmanship.



This incident has only added to the tension surrounding Kotoko's challenging season, marked by four consecutive winless matches, fan agitation, and doubts about Coach Prosper Ogum's second term. As investigations into the attack unfold, ensuring the safety and integrity of football matches and all participants becomes paramount.