Referees face demotion if they fail to perform in upcoming season – GFA

Alex Kotey

The Ghana Football Association Referees Manager has indicated that referee’s who fail to perform in the upcoming football season will be demoted to the lower-tier division.

Alex Kotey revealed this in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM on preparations made by the referees ahead of the new season.



“We have advised the referees during the training at Prampram to put up the best of behaviour and not compromise on integrity”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“The referees are going to be monitored. The GFA has instituted the Match Review for the upcoming season and this time the punishment won’t be just suspension but demotion from the lower ranks. So if you are sanctioned twice by the Match review panel then you face demotion”.

He also urged the media to be fair in their criticism of referees after games and not only dwell on the negative things which turn to put referees in a bad light in public.



“Referees are bound to make mistakes but the media should criticize fairly and not overdo it. We should focus more on the positives than the negatives”.



“Our referees are ready for the upcoming season”, he added.