Referees must be abreast with the modern laws of the game - Retired referee Thomas Nunoo

Retired FIFA referee Thomas Nunoo

Retired FIFA referee Thomas Nunoo has advised Ghanaian referees to be current with the laws of the game in order to improve officiating.

Thomas Nunoo who holds the position as the National Treasurer for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), said during the launch of the 'RespectTheReferee campaign' that officiating will only improve if the referees are abreast with the rules.



“The referees must also learn the laws of the game very well and apply them as said by Coach Mercy Tagoe, a former FIFA referee”, he told Happy FM.



“There are a lot of training videos out there they can learn from. Fitness should also be key. Those in the elite class should also revisit the games they officiated so they can also correct their mistakes”.



He also advised football fans to be patient with the referees and desist from abusing and assaulting them when things go wrong.

“I will plead with the supporters to be patient with the referees. That is how the game is sometimes; things might not go your way. We don’t have to assault referees”.



What is RespectTheReferee Campaign?



The Respect the Referee program is an educational and advocacy campaign to educate the fans and public on the laws of the game.



Its main target is to educate the public on the need to desist from assaulting referees during and after games.