Referees must protect players - Kotoko Coach Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto has made a passionate appeal to referees in the Ghana Premier League to protect players from getting injured.

The frequent tackles on players in the domestic league has been a bane to many coaches. Gaffers have had to shuffle their team each week due to players getting injured.



Over the weekend the Porcupines lost one of their best centerbacks, Imoro Ibrahim in their game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.



Despite winning the game by 2-0, coach Barreto expressed his frustrations in having to lose some of his key players.



According to him, it’s high time referees offer protection to players who are national assets.



“The work of the referee is not only to whistle; he has to protect the players. I have a national team player injured now and I don’t know how long [it will take to recover]. There are some fouls it’s not possible in Ghana, Burkina Faso, New Zealand or Asutralia,” the coach said after the game.

He added, “We have to protect the players, Ghana has skillful players and the referees have to protect the skillful players.”



The Portuguese coach reiterated that although his players have to train to refrain from getting their opponents injured, referees must impose fear in players.



“Football is one thing and making damage and making fear for the opponents means another thing, this is not pressing and the people have to understand this,” Barreto said.



He stated, “My team are warriors, we don’t kick other guys. You didn’t see any opponent come out injured. I had to replace Imoro and it’s a clear red card.”