Referees must protect players against savage tackles - Mariano Barreto

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto has called on referees to offer protection to his players during matches.

The porcupine warriors will host Dreams FC in a fierce match day 23 encounter at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they lost their last home fixture against Medeama.



Mariano Barreto is currently reeling from the absence of left back Imoro Ibrahim who misses the match due to injury.



According to Barreto since his arrival it is the second time that left back Imoro Ibrahim has been a victim of savage tackles.



It is not the first time he has made this appeal as he in the past called on referees to protect skillful players like Fabio Gama.

“Some of my players were on the receiving end of bad tackles, and no action was taken against them," he said.



”Now I have Imoro out injured. This is the second time since my arrival that Imoro has been forced off through injury as a result of a bad tackle from the opposition.



“Football is not about kicking people, but rather about respect, and trying to win,” he said.



Kotoko's matchwill be officiated by Andrews Awurisa and will be assisted by Emmanuel Allou and Gilbert Adom Mensah.