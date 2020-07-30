Sports News

Referees to receive 50% discount on transport fares - Deputy Managing Director of STC

The GFA and Intercity STC Coaches Limited reached an agreement on Tuesday

Deputy Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation, Hon. Kwabena Sintim Aboagye has disclosed that referees in the Ghana Premier League will enjoy 50% discount on all transport fees during next season's Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association and the Intercity STC Coaches Limited reached an agreement on Tuesday to support referees' transportation to match centers.



“The GFA President Kurt E.S. Okraku and his Management members came to have a conversation with STC to ensure the safety of all referees transport to their various sports venues or destinations and we thought of it to be a good idea” Hon Sintim Aboagye told Ashh FM.



“STC will give every referee 50% discount of the transport fee. We are the only the transport service that have buses operating across the nation except the newly created regions. Out of the 18 league centres they presented, we saw that 13 of them are in our routes and with the 5 remaining centres, a special transport would be made available for them”.

“We saw the GFA doing a good job and that’s why we supporting them. We believe our relationship will be more exciting. In terms of finalising season partnership,we are waiting for the GFA to bring their proposal,” Sintim Aboagye added.



“We have not received an official letter from King Faisal but we believe there can be a relationship between STC and King Faisal Football club.”

