Some Ghanaians on social media have advised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to ditch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and focus on his development at Leicester City.

The 18-year-old has found his feet and is currently one of the key players at Leicester while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.



This is the best version the player has been since his sensational performance at the 2019 U-20 AFCON, which landed him a move to Sporting.



The majority of Ghanaians in that regard have advised the winger to focus on his development at Leicester and thus should decline an invitation to play for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON.



Some argue that he does not have a guaranteed spot in the Black Stars, hence, leaving Leicester at his best moment to sit on the bench at the national team would be a poor decision to make.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is in fine form as he provided two assists in Leicester City's 3-2 away win over Birmingham on Monday, December 19, 2023.

He currently has 7 goal involvement 2 goals and 5 assists in 19 games in all competitions. He ranks 10th on the list of most assists in the Championship, trailing the leader Georginio Rutter by 4.



Lmao, the better option has been A and will always be A. Let those who want to play go and play after all we all know the outcome of the tournament. — ELIKEM PELE DOE (@ElikemPeleDoe) December 19, 2023

A is a better option — Yaw Ansa-Asare (@Skefonzi) December 19, 2023

He's not ready for the national team at all, decline — Kweku (@KwekuCofie) December 18, 2023

He leaves and he loses his place — ???????????????????? (@qwami_) December 18, 2023

I stay with Leicester knowing that black isn’t qualifying from group stages — KYLOGRAHM (@Nanakabut) December 19, 2023

Ghana has shown no loyalty to players who have sacrificed for the country in recent times. Afena Gyan being a perfect example. If I was him, I will turn down the AFCON call up and focus on my club career for now — Mr. ????????????d࿐ 007 (@double_ohh7) December 18, 2023

Ghana AI paraphrase: Imagine that you are Fatawu Issahaku who has gone through all the narrow channels of getting into the team Leicester City, will you risk your future of cementing your position as a 1st team player or come take winning bonuses of 2games in Afcon for Ghana? — aqcosua* (@aqcosua) December 19, 2023

He for stay then cement his move…next year he will ball in the premier league… the AFCON self we no go qualify group stages so make he no waste his time — THE_MOODMAKER (@Styno_1) December 18, 2023

I'll go with A. The temptation would be to go with B, knowing our country and the spin people will put on it as being "unpatriotic". But better to put yourself in a better position where the call-up and playing time becomes unquestionably certain — Gilbert Owusu-Gyamfi (@Brillasoko) December 18, 2023

Which one is politely decline? Baba decline the thing.. what good does going to AFCON do for him?? Infact make everybody decline call up, why at all em dey play this tournament for January sef.. — Everyone matters (@Etornam_Samadik) December 19, 2023

