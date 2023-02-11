Releasing Mohammed Alhassan was a mistake - Charles Taylor slams Hearts of Oak

Mohammed Alhassan has joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent

Ghanaian legend, Charles Taylor has criticized his former side, Accra Hearts of Oak for terminating the contract of defender Mohammed Alhassan.

His comments come after the 30-year-old joined rivals, Asante Kotoko as a free agent on a one and half year deal.



However, Taylor, believes the decision to release the defender was a poor decision.



Taylor said on Akoma FM, “The case of Mohammed Alhassan is not new to our football. Hearts of Oak rejected him, I was very surprised that Hearts allow him to leave.”



“He’s better than most of the defenders in our league, in my opinion. He will undoubtedly solve many of Kotoko’s problems, as the team’s defence has recently been weakened.”

He was shocked that Hearts of Oak let Alhassan go, considering the player’s crucial role and status as one of the team’s top performers in recent times.



“Hearts’ decision to release him was a disgrace to the player’s career,” Taylor said.



“I’d like to thank Kotoko’s management for bringing in a player of his calibre. His qualities are distinct, and many defenders lack them. Even some of our Black Stars players lack such talent, in my opinion. He should train hard, and I am confident he will become one of Kotoko’s best defenders.”



During his time with the Phobians, Mohammed Alhassan was a key contributor to the team’s successes, helping them to win two FA Cup trophies and ending their long wait for a Ghana Premier League title in 2021.