Relegated Kotoku Royals are one of the best teams in the GPL - Black Stars coach

Black Stars assistant coach, Didi Dramani

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, Didi Dramani has heaped praises on Kotoku Royals, as one of the standout teams in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, despite being relegated.

The Oda-based club suffered relegation following a string of disappointing results that plagued their campaign, with a recent 2-0 loss to Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park sealing their fate in the Ghanaian top-flight.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dramani expressed his admiration for Kotoku Royals', stating they have played impressively in their first season in the league.

Despite their relegation, the assistant coach acknowledged the team's quality, style of play, and consistent performances.

"In my opinion, Kotoku Royals have been one of the best teams in the Ghana Premier League this season. Despite their position in the league, they have played some exceptional football. I have closely followed many of their matches this season," he stated.

Dramani's kind words will serve as a consolation for the dejected fans and management of Kotoku Royals, who have been relegated from the topflight league.

