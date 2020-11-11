Relegation staring in the face of Amidaus Professionals

Amidaus Professionals face relegation

Amidaus Professionals will face relegation after failing to register players for the upcoming 2020/21 Division One League, Happy Sports understands.

The Tema-based team despite paying their affiliation fee failed to register players for the season thus they will forfeit all matches to be played in the upcoming season leading to their relegation.



Sources say there is infighting between the two shareholders of the club, Baba Gedo and Ahmed Nkrumah leading to the club’s inability to register a single player for the upcoming season.



Happy Sports understands that the registration period has been closed and no special dispensation will be given to the club even if they intend to register. Failure to compete in next season’s league will automatically see them relegated.



The Division One League which is scheduled to commence in December this year will see 46-teams competing for promotion to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Techiman City have also been suspended by the Ghana Football Association, preventing them from participating in the upcoming season as the suspension still holds.



Techiman City were suspended after violating the Association’s code by taking the FA to court.



“Article 39(n) of the GFA Statutes 2019 states as follows: “The Executive Council shall have the following powers: Dismiss a member of a body of GFA provisionally or suspend a Member of GFA provisionally until the next Congress”.



“Following this decision of the Executive Council, Techiman City Football Club is suspended from all GFA activities including the upcoming 2020/2021 football season until the next GFA Congress decides the fate of the club as prescribed under Article 17 and 18 of the GFA Statutes”, a statement from the GFA indicated on the suspension”, a statement from the GFA indicated.