Relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals blame failed political promises for poor run in GPL

Kotoku Royals are 20th on the league table

Relegation-threatened side, Kotoku Royals have blamed failed promises from politicians for their poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The Akim Oda-based team is currently at the bottom of the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League table with only 23 points from 29 games and have a slim chance of survival.



According to the spokesperson for Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa, a number of politicians promised to upgrade the Oda Sports Stadium to meet the requirements of the league but failed to honor their promise.



“When we qualified for Premier League, a section of Members of Parliament, Special Advisor to the President of Ghana, honourable Yaw Osafo Marfo, Information Minister, honourable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Asene Akroso Manso MP, honourable George Aboagye, Akyim Swedru MP, Honourable Kennedy Osei and Akyease MP, Honourable, Kofi Ahenkora Marfo.



“They promised us that if it is only left with just a month to kick off the BetPawa Premier League, they will make sure the stadium is up to the standard of the premier league level.



“The saddest thing is that we are into week 29 of the GPL and Kotoku Royals is yet to kick a ball at the Oda Sports Stadium and those MPs who promised us even didn’t give us one bag of cement to use it to complete the Oda Sports Stadium," he said.

He added, "Honourable Alexander Kwasi Acquah who is the MP for Akim Oda provided a lot of things and gave us money like GHc200, 000 cedis to pump into the stadium project."



“I believe that that is the major problem of a young club like Kotoku Royals who got the promotion to the BetPawa Premier League and unfortunately we couldn’t even play one match at the Oda Sports Stadium,” Okatakyie Afrifa told Radio Gold Sports.



Kotoku Royals are preparing to play fellow strugglers, Great Olympics, at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match day 30 fixture when on Sunday May 7, 2023.



