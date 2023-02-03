1
Relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals sign Elmina Sharks winger Clinton Kumi

Clinton 34 Clinton Kumi

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Kotoku Royals have signed youngster Clinton Kumi to strengthen the squad of the team.

The Akyem-based cub announced the successful acquisition of the forward on Friday, February 3.

The youngster has been signed by Elmina Sharks in hopes of using his quality to help the team achieve its target for the remainder of the 2022/23 football season.

“Please welcome Clinton Kumi to Kotoku Royal family. Kumi join us from Elmina Sharks until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Kotoku Royals are bottom of the table after 15 games in the Ghana Premier League after 3 wins, 1 draw, and 11 losses with 10 points.

They face Tamale City on matchday 16 at the Tamale stadium on February 3, 2023.

