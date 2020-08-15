Soccer News

Relief for Ghana Premier League clubs as GFA grants 50% waiver on loaned monies

Ghana Premier League clubs receive loan waiver

The Ghana Football Association has decided to waive off fifty percent of the remainder of the loan owed by the Ghana Premier League clubs.

The Ghana FA gave out GH¢50,000 loan to each top-flight club before the start of the 2019/2020 season.



Half of that amount was waived off when the Coronavirus pandemic broke in Ghana in March with GH¢25,000 left to be paid by the clubs.



The Ghana FA Executive Council reached the decision to let go off half of the remaining owed monies by each of the eighteen premiership clubs.

The council are doing this to enable the clubs to mitigate the financial difficulties they have faced during the coronavirus crisis.



Each club will now have to pay GH¢12,000 to the Ghana FA.



This amount will be deducted from any sponsorship secured by the football association in relation to the Ghana Premier League.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.