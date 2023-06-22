3
Relive Asamoah Gyan's six FIFA World Cup goals

Asamoah Gyan South Africa Match Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan officially announced his retirement from football. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

He left the 'field' after 18 years of service at home and across the world earning lots of plaudits, accolade and financial reward.

Ghana's all-time top scorer, in a statement said it was time to hang his jersey and boots.

Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 games during his international career with six of those goals being at the World Cup.

He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.

He scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 and scored the precious goal that sent the country to the quarter-final in 2010

The six goals were as follows:

Ghana vs. Czech Republic during Germany 2006

Serbia vs. Ghana – Germany 2006

Ghana vs. Australia – South Africa 2010

US vs. Ghana – South Africa 2010

Germany vs. Ghana – Brazil 2014

Portugal vs. Ghana – Brazil 2014

"...I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears...IT IS TIME...that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME.

"IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football," parts of his retirement statement read.

Asamoah Gyan enjoyed an fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021, when he last played active football.

He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities.

He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.



