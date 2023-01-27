Remain committed and discipline - Ada queenmother to young boxers

Naana Adikie Adi I joined other dignitaries to hand over the vehicles to the boxers

Naana Adikie Adi I, Queen Mother of Adibiawe Clan in Ada has urged young Ghanaian boxers to remain disciplined and focus on honing their craft.

Delivering a speech at the presentation of vehicles to winners of the De Luxy Professional Boxing League on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Naana Adike commended the young pugilist for demonstrating superior talents and urged them not to rest on their laurels.



She also praised Premium Motors for their commitment to delivering on their corporate social responsibility which she says has greatly benefitted her community.



The queenmother opined that their devotion to boxing will lead to the birth of world champions for the country.



In the organization of the community’s famous Asafotufiami festival, Naaa Adikie observed Premium Motors have consistently supported the community.



“I want to congratulate the winners to be more disciplined and work harder so that we can have a bigger and greater win for Ghana.

Present at the event was Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports who commended the GBA for reviving boxing.



"I commended the leadership of the Ghana Boxing Authority for reviving the boxing league and also securing cooperate sponsorship to support the sport.



“While encouraging more corporate institutions to come on board to support the development of sports, I also urged sports federations to prioritize branding and marketing, in order to make sports products more attractive to corporate institutions."



Charles Tetteh won the final after 10 rounds of action. He won the title via unanimous points as judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-89, and 99-92 in his favour.