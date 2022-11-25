Remember Amartey in Cape Coast? - South Africans mock Ghana over Ronaldo's penalty

Ronaldo wheels away after scoring the contested penalty

South Africans on Twitter are reacting to circumstances surrounding a penalty that Portugal was awarded against Ghana at the ongoing World Cup.

They are pointing out to Ghana how painful penalty decisions can be when they are deemed unfair by the impacted team.



The Portuguese were awarded a penalty after referee Ismail Alfath spotted an offence in a challenge Mohammed Salisu put in against a Ronaldo run on goal.



The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in the game that took place on November 24 in the second match of Group H fixtures.



Most pundits have pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.

The match ended 3 - 2 in favour of Portugal but the verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.



South Africans are, however, pointing Ghanaian fans to an incident in Cape Coast last year when during the group qualifiers, a foul on Daniel Amartey resulted in a goal that put Ghana in a good qualification spot.



Their protests to FIFA were subsequently dismissed. Ghana went on to win a play-off against Nigeria to book their place at the World Cup.



See some of the reactions below:

After all ghana also robbed my country South Africa ???? pic.twitter.com/87jdzwwXWS — Owe’ Mogolo (@M_B_U_G_A) November 24, 2022

I didn't see you tweet the same thing when Ghana was awarded a fake penalty against South Africa to help you qualify for the world cup in the first place. When the decision goes for you, you shut up but when it is against you , you complain. Bullshit — Immanuel Quabena Cheremeh (@ekyeremeh7) November 24, 2022

Nice to see ghana cry about the same thing they did to South Africa ???? pic.twitter.com/Ta0B87XwPu — Gudl'umtata (@Zweli__SA) November 25, 2022

When Ghana was awarded a penalty against South Africa under strange circumstances we took it. Otto is complaining about penalty? — Raymond Nyamador (@raymondnyamador) November 24, 2022

I wish Ghana could lose all of their world cup matches mxm. They robed South Africa last year #GHA — Musa???????? (@Pablo_mzansi) November 25, 2022

They were not robbed Ghana qualified with a bogus penalty against South Africa. They were not suppose to be at Qatar ???????? in the first place https://t.co/es7WDFybxA — ???? Host Space Footy Tweeps ???????? (@Footy_Vlog) November 25, 2022

Ghana got one of the softest penalties ever against South Africa and got away with fouls, if Ronaldo's penalty was soft I loved it, It's never nice when you get the taste of your own medicine. Cry more Ghanaian.



Neymar Raphinha Vinicius Kudus Peter Drury — Sizwe (@Sizwe50598010) November 25, 2022

We as South Africans still crying about the penalty Ghana got against South Africa in the qualifying stages. They must feel what we went through last year. https://t.co/njltQ6aygD — ???? Host Space Footy Tweeps ???????? (@Footy_Vlog) November 25, 2022

We as South Africans still crying about the penalty Ghana got against South Africa in the qualifying stages. They must feel what we went through last year. https://t.co/njltQ6aygD — ???? Host Space Footy Tweeps ???????? (@Footy_Vlog) November 25, 2022