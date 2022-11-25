3
Menu
Sports

Remember Amartey in Cape Coast? - South Africans mock Ghana over Ronaldo's penalty

Ronaldo Scores Penalty Against Ghana.jfif Ronaldo wheels away after scoring the contested penalty

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Africans on Twitter are reacting to circumstances surrounding a penalty that Portugal was awarded against Ghana at the ongoing World Cup.

They are pointing out to Ghana how painful penalty decisions can be when they are deemed unfair by the impacted team.

The Portuguese were awarded a penalty after referee Ismail Alfath spotted an offence in a challenge Mohammed Salisu put in against a Ronaldo run on goal.

The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in the game that took place on November 24 in the second match of Group H fixtures.

Most pundits have pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.

The match ended 3 - 2 in favour of Portugal but the verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.

South Africans are, however, pointing Ghanaian fans to an incident in Cape Coast last year when during the group qualifiers, a foul on Daniel Amartey resulted in a goal that put Ghana in a good qualification spot.

Their protests to FIFA were subsequently dismissed. Ghana went on to win a play-off against Nigeria to book their place at the World Cup.

See some of the reactions below:

















GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: