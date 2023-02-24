Remembering Christian Atsu: Five things that can be named after late footballer

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu's passing has brought great grief to Ghanaians, especially the people who benefitted from him directly.

The Ghanaian died following an earthquake in Turkey, where he was trapped to death.



Following his unfortunate, there have been talks about how his memory can be honored such his good works are not forgotten.



GhanaWeb highlights five things that can be named after him.



Here are five things that can be named after Christian Atsu



A stadium in his hometown



Christian Atsu was born in Ada Foah, Volta Region, southeast coast of Ghana.

In honor of a good servant, who did his bit, by giving hope and supporting the vulnerable and less-privileged, building a mini stadium and naming it after him would be the right call.



The children's home



Christian Atsu's support for the less privileged is widely admired by many around the world. He was an ambassador for Arms Around the Child, a group that supports orphans and unfortunate children.



Hence, naming children hope will be befitting and protect his legacy.



Christian Atsu disaster support fund



Christian Atsu was a kind-hearted man whose life was taken by a disaster. Taking that into consideration, setting up a disaster support fund in his name to offer to help hand victims would also be befitting.

Christian Atsu non-custodial bill



Christian Atsu worked together with The Crime Check Foundation in Ghana to pay fines for petty criminals and helped reintegrate them into society.



According to the CEO of Crime Check Foundation, Atsu was a strong foundation for the non-custodial bill which states that petty crime offenders do not serve jail time as punishment.



Since he fought for the bill, it could be named after him, when it is finally passed



Cheetah FC pitch



Christian Atsu's academy side Cheetah FC have already decided to name their new grass pitch after him.

Cheetah FC owner, Abdul-Hayye Yartey has promised to name his newly-constructed grass pitch after Atsu.



"I saw how happy he was (when Cheetah unveiled their Astroturf), he actually granted me an interview when we were commissioning the Astro Turf pitch. I was hoping to surprise him with the grass pitch. Like, call him to come that 'hey Christan I've made a grass pitch and am going to name it after you'. It's quite unfortunate he couldn't wait for that time but still, we will name the pitch after him," he said.



