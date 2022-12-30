Remembering Pele: A throwback picture of Abedi Pele meeting Brazilian icon

Abedi Pele and Edson Arantes do Nascimento

In memory of the late Brazilian legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, we provide a throwback to former Black Stars player Abedi Pele meeting Pele.

Abedi Pele was given the nickname "Pelé" due to his ability in football, which evoked comparisons to the Brazilian legend Pele.



Abedi began his career in Europe with French side Chamois Niort, subsequently joining Marseille before transferring to Lille on loan.



At club level, he was a key figure in Marseille's dominance of the French league, resulting in four league championships and two European Cup finals appearances.



He won the France Football African Player of the Year Award three consecutive years, was the inaugural winner of the BBC African Sports Star of the Year in 1992, and the corresponding Confederation of African Football award twice.



Abedi made 73 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana and scored 19 goals.

With 643 goals in 659 appearances for Santos, Pele is the club's all-time leading scorer. He led Santos to the Copa Libertadores in 1962 and 1963, as well as the Intercontinental Cup in 1962 and 1963.



Pelé's debut international encounter was a 2-1 loss to Argentina on July 7, 1957, at the Maracana. He scored his first goal for Brazil in the game when he was 16 years and nine months old.



The 18th of July, 1971, saw Pelé play in his final international game in Rio de Janeiro against Yugoslavia.



Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as World Pelé on the local scene visited Ghana on May 8, 1971.