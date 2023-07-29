Rene Haddink: Hearts to appoint Dutch manager this weekend - Report

Dutch coach Rene Haddink

Dutch coach Rene Haddink is expected to land in Ghana on Saturday, July 29 ahead of his appointment as Hearts of Oak technical director.

According to Happy FM, the 68-year-old will land in the country with two other coaches whose designations are unknown now.



Rene Haddink will be taking over the position after former assistant coach, David Ocloo resigned and has reportedly joined Asante Kotoko as head .



Ocloo had been acting as an interim manager for the club following Coach Slavko Matic's departure, who was advised to stay away from the team.

The Dutch coach's arrival is eagerly anticipated, and he is expected to bring valuable experience and expertise to the club. As part of his backroom staff, Haddink will be supported by former Ghana international Laryea Kingston and Don Bortey.



While the details of Rene Haddink's contract are yet to be disclosed, his presence is expected to play a crucial role in the club's rebuilding process, not only in terms of the team's performance but also in restoring Hearts of Oak's reputation in Ghanaian football.



In the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians finished in the 12th position on the league log.