Rene Hiddink to appoint Hearts of Oak's next coach

Hearts of Oak's technical director, Rene Hiddink

Accra Hearts of Oak's newly appointed technical director, Rene Hiddink, has been entrusted with the responsibility of appointing the new head coach for the club.

The coaching job became vacant after the departure of Serbian coach Slavko Matic in March earlier this year.



Sources close to the club have revealed to Graphic Sports that the 64-year-old Dutch tactician has already begun his work, assembling a technical team that is undergoing intensive training sessions twice a day, alongside the assistant coach.



While the arrangements with the potential new head coach are yet to be finalized, Hiddink will play a pivotal role in the selection process.



According to the report by the Graphic, the club has received numerous applications from both local and foreign coaches. However, there is a preference for an expatriate coach to take charge.



Hiddink will conduct interviews and carefully assess the candidates based on their competence and technical abilities before making the final decision.

''Hiddink has started work, we have put together a technical team which is training twice each day with the assistant coach, we are expecting the coach, but we have not finalised the arrangement with him yet.



''He [Hddink] is the head of the whole technical team and will have a say in who becomes the next coach. The entire technical team will work under him,'' the source told Graphic.



''The local coaches, just as the foreign ones from Italy and other places, submitted their CVs and he [Hiddink] will virtually handle them. He will interview them and select one based on competence and technical skills,” the source stated.



As Hearts of Oak prepares for the upcoming season, they are determined to appoint a coach who can lead the team to success and strengthen their position in the Ghana Premier League.



JNA/KPE