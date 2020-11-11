Renovation works at Baba Yara Stadium is high quality - NSA boss

The stadium has been closed for renovation works since February this year

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumesi, has commended the contractor working on the renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He was hopeful that the renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed for renovation works since February this year.



Reacting to the works ongoing at the stadium, Prof. Twumesi said the contractor has done a perfect job and must be commended.



He described the materials being used for the renovations as of high quality.

The majority of renovation works he added are almost done and the authority was hopeful the entire works would be done by end of the year.



He said governments over the years have failed to renovate the facility and hold a proper maintenance culture of the stadium but after President Akufo-Addo took over, we have embarked on the renovation works at the stadium. That is a positive agenda.



He was reacting to an unannounced visit by his outfit and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the stadium on Monday.



He said all the reports the contractor sent to his outfit about his work are genuine and reflect the work he saw ongoing at the stadium.