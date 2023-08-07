Renovation works begin on Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against C.A.R

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority [NSA] have begun works on the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of the Black Stars 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last Group E fixture on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The objective is to renovate the entire stadium to its newest state for the crucial game after it was used for the Ashanti Regional High School Games for a period of seven days.



The NSA earlier announced that the facility will be closed temporarily effective Friday, August 4, 2023, for renovation purposes.



To qualify for the 2023 AFCON, Ghana must at least earn a point against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.



The Black Stars will open camp in Accra before departing to Kumasi for the game.

