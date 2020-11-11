Renowned Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen scoffs at Kudus Mohammed price tag

Kudus Mohammed

Technical Director of Feyenoord, Frank Arnesen has scoffed at the transfer fee Ajax paid for Kudus Mohammed, saying he prefers to make a profit on playing selling than dishing out bumper money to buy one.

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam for a fee of €9 million from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer market.



The 20-year-old has exhibited his qualities at the capital-based outfit, displaying superb artistry skills in all the three matches he has featured.



The exciting attacker won two Man-of-the-Match awards in those three games before suffering a severe injury blow on his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.



Kudus was first courted by Feyenoord and Everton during his first season at FC Nordsjaelland but they were both beaten to the player's signing by Ajax.

"I've known him for three years," said Arnesen. "But nine million, that's not possible. Simple."



"But that is not my approach. Within Feyenoord there are people who do that", he points to general manager Mark Koevermans and the supervisory board. "That's what they're about, not me." Laughing: "Would I like to? For me it is always good if more money comes."



Kudus has been sidelined until next year due to the injury.



He has consequently been left out of Ghana's squad for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan