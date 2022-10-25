Renowned journalists share experience about World Cup coverage

Ace commentator, Kwabena Yeboah speaking at the conference

Global sports betting brand, Betway on Wednesday, October 19, collaborated with media on best practices for tournament coverage to be utilized by sports journalists in Ghana.

The event saw some long-serving sports journalist share their experiences from covering global tournaments over the past years with colleagues, the forum also provided a platform for the sports journalist fraternity to discuss best practices and new technology in coverage.



In what was a very interactive programme, SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah, Ghana Football Association Communication’s Director, Henry Asante Twum, Ibrahim Sannie Daara and Godfred Akoto Boafo, were all speakers at the conference.



Kwabena Yeboah in advocating for integrity in all aspects of reporting stated “As a journalist, the day you lose your integrity, you’re finished. It’s important to be factual and accurate. That’s the reason I emphasized that facts are sacred. Even when reporting facts, it is important to exercise discretion,” he said.



Speaking on the relationship between the GFA and journalists who will be at football tournaments this year, Asante Twum warned that “journalists without accreditation cannot have access to the teams’ hotels” during this year’s Mundial.

In ensuring that journalists who will work online also have a bit of exclusivity and reader interest, Godfred Akoto Boafo advised that they start preparing for “keyword map out” as well as ensure they make their works visible and stand out among the numerous that will do same.



Media General’s Michael Oti Adjei convener of the event speaking on his path added, “to standout in tournaments coverage, always keep in mind the football is a small part of your story; you’ll be defined by the stories you tell outside the game.”



Ibrahim Sannie Daara stressed that journalists can only be counted as being good enough if they can write. “You cannot be a good journalist if you’re not a good writer. If you cannot write, count yourself count yourself out.”