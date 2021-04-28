Reovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium to be completed in July - Sports Minister

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister has revealed that renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be completed by July 2021.

The edifice that serves as the home grounds for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal was closed down on February 17, 2020, by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for renovation works ahead of the 63rd national Independence Day celebrations the following month.



Asante Kotoko now plays at the Obuasi Len Clay having played at the Accra Sports Stadium during the first round of the Ghana Premier League, while their cross-town rival, King Faisal plays their home matches in Techiman.



“Work is still ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The facility was closed down for renovation to happen and per the information I have, the contractor is still working and when last I checked from him when the place will be ready for use by King Faisal, Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, I was told that it will be ready soon enough," the Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency told Citi TV.

“I cannot however confirm that will happen until I visit the place myself and see what is going on there to ensure that these clubs return to their natural home turfs. I cannot put my neck on the line for the contractors because they can disappoint you sometimes."



“But what I can ensure is that I have started engagement with the key stakeholders, that is the GFA, GHALCA, and NSA to have an understanding of what is actually going on."



“I will soon start a tour to see for myself what things look like so the July timeline set for completion will be achieved,” he added.