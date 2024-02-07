'Repeat or Revenge' as South Africa takes on Nigeria on Wednesday

The Nigerian Super Eagles | File photo

Source: GNA

The semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will take off on Wednesday, February 7, with host nation Cote D’ Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa, and DR Congo going into battle for the ultimate prize.

Bafana Bafana face old-time foes, Nigeria, in the first semifinal on Wednesday, February, in what appears to be a repeat 2000 semifinal, that saw the Super Eagles overcome the 1996 champions 2-0 in Lagos.



The rivalry between the two sides would be renewed in Cote d’Ivoire as Nigeria chases their fourth title, while South Africa looks ahead to what has been an elusive second.



Following the 2000 semifinal defeat, the Super Eagles edged Bafana Bafana in the quarterfinals in the 2019 edition in Egypt with a narrow 2-1 win.



The two sides have met 14 times, with the Super Eagles enjoying a lion’s share of the results with seven victories against two for South Africa, with the remaining five ending in stalemates.

This would be another entry for the rich history books of African football, with Bafana Bafana now under the guidance of two former African champions against a star-studded Super Eagles side.



Hugo Broos, who guided the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to victory five years ago seem to have the needed technical acumen to overcome the eagles having demonstrated in previous matches ahead of the semi-final clash.



Assisted by the Helman Mkhalele, a key member of the 1996 golden generation that lifted South Africa’s first and only African title, the South Africans are poised to change the tide against them this time around.



It looks like an uphill battle containing an explosive Super Eagles side led by the dangerous Victor Osimhen and the red-hot Ademola Lookman, and the West Africans seem to be the hot favourites, whilst the South Africans would take up the role of under-dogs at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday is at 17:00.