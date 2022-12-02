2
Menu
Sports

Repeat our sterling performance in 2010; play your hearts out - Stephen Appiah to Black Stars

Stephen AppiahBAALL Former Blacks Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Blacks Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has sent a special message and word of encouragement to Ghana as they come against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Appiah who was among the great Black Stars squad whose dream of qualifying to the semi-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was shattered by Uruguay in a painful defect has spoken.

According to Stephen Appiah, the entire country is focused on the game that will be the ticket to progress to the Round of 16

In a viral tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "Today the country’s quest to repeat our Sterling performance in 2010 and go further has been placed on your shoulders. Though it may seem tough, note that we are all in this battle together. Play your hearts out, keep the faith and God will see us through. Good luck our heroes."

Social media users have termed the game as a revenge match for the Ghanaian side who are bent on defeating the Uruguayans and 'paying back' Luis Alberto Suárez for his infamous handball that blocked a goal from Dominic Adiyiah.

Check out the tweet below:





OPD/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: