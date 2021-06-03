Report referees who perform poorly in games to GFA - Alex Kotey to Ghanaian clubs

Alex Kotey, Head of Referees for the Ghana Football Association

Alex Kotey, the Head of Referees for the Ghana Football Association, has urged all clubs to report referees by using the approved channels when they are not satisfied with their performance.

The retired FIFA referee was responding to a comment made by Great Olympics General Manager Oluboi Commodore.



Oluboi Commodore in an earlier interview with Happy 98.9FM said Hearts of Oak are on top of the Ghana Premier League due to support and biased officiating from referees.



His comment has received serious backlash and reactions on social media as many claimed it tarnishes the integrity of the game.



Alex Kotey in reacting to the comment made by the Great Olympics chief said, the FA has provided a platform where clubs can channel their grievances and concerns after games when they are not satisfied with officiating.

He stated emphatically there is no support from referees to Hearts of Oak.



“What help or support have we (referees) given Hearts of Oak. Why wasn’t he specific on the sort of help we have given Hearts of Oak to be on top of the league?” he quizzed on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“If there is something like that going on then I don’t know where the allegations are coming from. Maybe he has reasons for saying that. We can neither deny nor say it is true. When Hearts of Oak was performing poorly in the league was it because of the referees. Everybody has a role to play. If you go into a match and then you are not okay with the performance of the referee the processes are there. Write to the GFA”, he concluded.