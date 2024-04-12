Resign to save your reputation - Charles Taylor charges Kotoko coach Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Former Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor has advised coach Prosper Ogum Narteh to resign from the club.

Taylor believes the manager’s second spell has been a disaster and therefore should quit his role.



Speaking with Asempa FM, Charles Taylor acknowledged that Dr Ogum won the Premier League in his first stint, but his second spell has dented his reputation.



“Prosper Narteh Ogum won the Premier League with Asante Kotoko, but his second coming has been a disaster, which is not good for him and the club,” he said.



Charles Taylor blamed the team’s woes on the Interim Management Committee (IMC), adding that the club should have had a substantive management team.

“It is very worrying not to have a management team in place. The IMC is not helping the team because the composition is not good but then Otumfuo (Asantehene) in his wisdom, thinks it is good for the club. On the performance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, I think it will be better for him to resign from the club to save his reputation.”



Prosper Nareth Ogum joined Kotoko at the start of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season.



They sit 10th on the table with 33 points. Kotoko are currently on a six-game winless streak, losing five and drawing one.



EE/EK