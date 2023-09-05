Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to select Dede Ayew – Mohammed Polo

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Coach Chris Hughton’s decision to include André “Dede” Ayew in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic and a friendly match against Liberia has garnered both support and debate within the footballing community.

The experienced forward, who is currently without a club, has found an unlikely champion in Ghanaian legend Mohammed Polo.



Ghana currently tops their qualifying group, but the stakes are high, and a defeat against the Central African Republic could spell an unexpected exit from the competition.



The scrutiny surrounding Ayew’s inclusion revolves around his clubless status and recent absence from competitive matches.

However, Mohammed Polo, a respected figure in Ghanaian football, has come forward to lend his support to Chris Hughton’s decision.



In an interview on Happy FM, Polo emphasized, “Chris Hughton’s decision to select Dede Ayew should be respected. He ( Chris Hughton) knows what the addition of a player like Dede would do to the team and that is why he the man in charge. The experience of Dede cannot be doubted so Ghanaians should respect the decision of the coach”.



Ayew, who has netted an impressive 24 goals for the Black Stars, undoubtedly possesses the potential to make a significant impact on the team’s performance if given the opportunity to feature in the crucial match scheduled for September 7.