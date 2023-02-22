Respect yourself – Coach Opeele hits back at Kwakye Ofosu over Sellas Tetteh

Sellas Tetteh

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has fired back at former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, after the latter chided him for some claims he made against the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government over its supposed refusal to honor promises made to the 2009 Under-20 World Cup winning team.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu slammed Opeele for making an illogical claim against the then-government.



"Coach Silas Tetteh won the U20 World Cup in 2009 under NDC Prez Akufo Addo heard about his cry & offered GH50K NDC has paid deaf ears. It's something all-knowing 'football illiterate' Sam George should push to gain NDC good political points not fighting GFA unnecessarily Twea," Opeele tweeted.



In a sharp response, Kwakye Fosu described Opeele’s rants as a load of nonsense.



"What a load of nonsense!," Kwakye Fosu said in reaction to Opeele’s tweet.



Opeele also hit back with, "Hey, Felix Ofosu Kwakye respect yourself."



Coach Sellas Tetteh claims that he was not paid for leading Ghana to World Cup success in the FIFA youth tournament held in Egypt in 2009.

He has thus been making public appeals for the government and the GFA to settle what he contends to be a debt.



A check by GhanaWeb, however, indicates that the government then paid all monies due the players and coaches.



However, coach Sellas Tetteh, who, as per our sources, is suffering from a certain condition, might have forgotten about the financial reward he received for leading Ghana to make history in 2009.





