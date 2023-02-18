Rest well - Wakaso's tearful reaction to latest news on Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso, a bosom friend of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu has reacted to news of the passing of his one-time team mate.

Wakaso's tearful reaction comprised a farewell message to Atsu. "Rest well," he tweeted with emojis of a broken heart, sobbing and weeping faces.



Reports of Atsu's passing gaining traction



There are multiple reports from Turkey announcing among other things that Ghana international Christian Atsu has died from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.



A number of Turkish journalists and media houses have reported the news, even though GhanaWeb is unable to report same until the club officially announces the development.



The last property of Atsu that was reportedly found at the site of the accident, that is at his apartment in Hatay, were two pairs of shoes, according to his agent Nana Sechere, who is currently in Turkey helping in the search.



Atsu's passport found?

However, late Friday evening, a photo went viral of what is purportedly the passport of the 31-year-old.



There are two passports with one showing the biodata page of the player's Ghanaian passport while the second passport shows a page with his American visa stamp.



A look at the surroundings of the said photo shows that it has some amount of rubble suggesting strongly that it is indeed at the site of his apartment.



