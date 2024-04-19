Results have not proven investment in Hearts of Oak - Vincent Sowah Odotei

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, expressed discontent with the current state of the club, citing it as incongruent with the investments made.

The team has faced challenges throughout the season and currently holds the 10th position in the Ghana Premier League standings.



Following the dissolution of the previous administration at a recent Annual General Meeting, the club introduced its new board members.



Despite a promising pre-season, Sowah-Odotei noted that the club has fallen short of its objectives, with only eight games remaining in the campaign.



Speaking to Citi Sports, he emphasized the disappointment felt by the board, considering the substantial investments made in the club's infrastructure.

"We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country. We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason," he said.



"Our on-field results it is disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.



Hearts of Oak's upcoming fixture against Legon Cities on Saturday, April 20, presents an opportunity for the team to improve its standing in the league.