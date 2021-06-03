Results of MTN FA Cup round of 64 matches

MTN FA Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier BYFA in their MTN FA Cup round 64 clash at the Gyamfi Park on Wednesday by 2-0 with goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Whiles Hearts of Oak, made light work of struggling Liberty Professionals with a resounding 3-0 victory but there were surprises as Division One League Tema Youth walloped Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies by 5-1.



Another lower tier side Phar Rangers also beat Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 drawn game.



With another Division One side Skyy FC also knocking out Premier league side Ebusua Dwarfs.



MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 64 RESULTS:



King Faisal 0-1 Ashgold

Hearts Of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals



Tema Youth 5-1 Inter Allies



Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders



Eleven Wise 0-1 Medeama Sc



Skyy FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA 4-0 Akatsi All Stars



Phar Rangers 2-2(4-2) Dreams Fc



Berekum Chelsea 4-1 Tano Bofoakwa



Elmina Sharks 2-0 Metro



Asante Kotoko 2-0 BYF