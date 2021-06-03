0
Menu
Sports

Results of MTN FA Cup round of 64 matches

MTN FA Cup Backdrop 610x400 MTN FA Cup

Thu, 3 Jun 2021 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier BYFA in their MTN FA Cup round 64 clash at the Gyamfi Park on Wednesday by 2-0 with goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Whiles Hearts of Oak, made light work of struggling Liberty Professionals with a resounding 3-0 victory but there were surprises as Division One League Tema Youth walloped Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies by 5-1.

Another lower tier side Phar Rangers also beat Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 drawn game.

With another Division One side Skyy FC also knocking out Premier league side Ebusua Dwarfs.

MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 64 RESULTS:

King Faisal 0-1 Ashgold

Hearts Of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals

Tema Youth 5-1 Inter Allies

Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wise 0-1 Medeama Sc

Skyy FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA 4-0 Akatsi All Stars

Phar Rangers 2-2(4-2) Dreams Fc

Berekum Chelsea 4-1 Tano Bofoakwa

Elmina Sharks 2-0 Metro

Asante Kotoko 2-0 BYF

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer