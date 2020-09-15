Retire from the Black Stars - Rev. Osei Kofi tells Asamoah Gyan

Sports News

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars forward, Rev. Osei Kofi believes Asamoah Gyan must bid farewell to the national team in order to maintain his reputation and achievement for the country.

The Asante Kotoko legend insists that with Gyan’s achievement for the country, he must save his name by taking a bow from the national team.



The 33-year-old struggled to return to the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Prior to the 2019 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan was stripped off his captaincy by Kwesi Appiah when Andre Ayew was named as the substantive skipper.



C.K. Akonnor, who is now the head coach of the senior national team, Black Stars, have maintained Andre Ayew as the captain of the team with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as deputy captains.



This has called for doubts on the future of Gyan in the Black Stars.

In spite of that, Rev Osei Kofi has encouraged Asamoah Gyan to retire from national duties.



“Good name is better than riches and if Gyan will listen to me, he should quit the Black Stars because he is not the Gyan we use to know.”



“I think he should honourably resign from the team to save his name” he told Angel FM.



Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals.

