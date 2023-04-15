0
Retired FIFA Referee Richard Atifu passes away following car accident

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The football community in Ghana and beyond is mourning the loss of retired FIFA referee Richard Atifu, who passed away after being involved in a car accident.

Atifu had the accident on Saturday 2nd April at Sege Junction on his way from a funeral at Ada Foh.

He was confirmed dead at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra after almost a week of treatment.

Atifu was a highly respected figure in the world of football refereeing, having officiated numerous high-profile matches both locally and internationally.

He was considered one of the most experienced referees in Africa at the time of his retirement, having overseen matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to his refereeing career, Atifu was also a FIFA instructor, mentoring and training young referees to become successful in their own careers.

He was known for his professionalism, dedication, and passion for the sport, and his contributions to the football community will not be forgotten.

