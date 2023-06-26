Retired referee Philip Lomotey passes on during Division Two League playoff final in Ho

Late referee Philip Lomotey

A retired referee named Philip Lomotey collapsed and died during the Volta Regional Division Two League final between Inter Allies and Home Stars at the Ho Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 25.

According to eyewitness accounts, the departed official a police officer who doubles as a match commissioner, suddenly fell on the floor at the VIP stands at the stadium.



He was later pronounced dead upon arrival at a health facility in the Volta regional capital.



The tragedy has raised concerns about the credibility of the first aid system in Ghanaian football as medics at the scene could do little to save the situation.

However, following a pulsating 1-1 stalemate after regulation time, Home Stars secured a historic qualification to the Division One League after beating Inter Allies 4-2 in a penalty shootout.



