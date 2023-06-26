1
Menu
Sports

Retired referee Philip Lomotey passes on during Division Two League playoff final in Ho

Dead Ref Late referee Philip Lomotey

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A retired referee named Philip Lomotey collapsed and died during the Volta Regional Division Two League final between Inter Allies and Home Stars at the Ho Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 25.

 According to eyewitness accounts, the departed official a police officer who doubles as a match commissioner, suddenly fell on the floor at the VIP stands at the stadium.

He was later pronounced dead upon arrival at a health facility in the Volta regional capital.

The tragedy has raised concerns about the credibility of the first aid system in Ghanaian football as medics at the scene could do little to save the situation.

However, following a pulsating 1-1 stalemate after regulation time, Home Stars secured a historic qualification to the Division One League after beating Inter Allies 4-2 in a penalty shootout. 

LSN/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Related Articles: