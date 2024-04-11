Return of key players to full fitness will improve Black Stars - GFA

Black Stars

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has expressed confidence in the improved performance of the Black Stars once key players return to full fitness.

Ghanaians are hopeful for an upturn in the Black Stars' performance in upcoming matches as Twum emphasises the importance of having key players back in action. Twum believes that under the guidance of new coach Otto Addo, the team's prospects will significantly improve despite recent setbacks.



Addo's appointment followed the dismissal of Chris Hughton post the disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, the team's initial matches under Addo have seen mixed results, partly due to several key players being sidelined with injuries.



Looking forward to the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Twum is optimistic. He notes that these matches coincide with the conclusion of major leagues, allowing players to regain full fitness.

"We should have all of our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I'm confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon," Twum affirmed on Akoma FM, highlighting the significance of key players such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.



The upcoming matches hold immense importance for Ghana, who aim to top Group H for a smooth qualification to the next World Cup. Currently, the Black Stars are fourth on the table behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar after winning one and losing the other in the first two rounds of matches.