Return to your roots to hunt for talents - MP tasks Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda, has called on former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan to embark on a talent hunt in his hometown following his retirement from active football.

Ahmed Banda emphasized that Gyan, being a native of Wenchi, should extend a helping hand to the youth in that area.



He expressed disappointment that instead of scouting for Ghanaian players nationwide, Ghana could focus on the former Brong Ahafo region to discover young talents who could represent the country in international competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.



During a parliamentary session, Ahmed Banda stated, "If you go to Bono, the talent is there. If we want to win the AFCON for the fifth time, we should go back to where we achieved the fourth victory and find the players there. We must engage in talent hunts, just as Asamoah Gyan is retiring. He should go back to his roots and engage in talent hunts, just like Sly Tetteh."



Banda further emphasized that Gyan should support the youth in the region, as there is abundant talent waiting to be discovered in places such as Sunyani, Wenchi, Benkum, Dormaa, and the surrounding areas.

Asamoah Gyan, the former Ghana captain, officially announced his retirement from professional football on June 10.



Although he had been inactive for some time, Gyan had always maintained that he was still an active professional footballer.



His emotional retirement declaration took place at the Afreximbank 30th Annual Meeting held at the Accra International Conference Centre, where he was consoled by Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba.



YNA/WA