Revealed: Yacouba to earn more than ten times what he earned at Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba, who was unveiled by Tanzanian giants, Young Africans Sporting Club about a week ago is going to earn close to $120,000 according to reports.

The Burkina Faso international, who will be wearing his favorite number 10 jersey in the Tanzanian league left Asante Kotoko after the Porcupine Warriors failed to meet his financial demands which made him end his two years’ stay in Ghana.



Yacouba according to a report filed by Kumasi based Pure FM will be receiving $60,000 a year which accumulates to $120,000 for the two years he signed with Yanga FC.

He will also be paid $5000 as monthly salary unlike the $400 a month-wage he was reportedly receiving at Asante Kotoko SC.



Songne Yacouba and Ghana's Michael Sarpong will be leading the attack of Yanga SC in the upcoming season and the Africa inter-club competition.

