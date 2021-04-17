Review GPL Week 20 topliner: Great Olympics, Kotoko share spoils

Both sides settled for a point at the end of the game

The top of the table clash between Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko ended in a goalless stalemate in a week 20 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

With this result, Kotoko would maintain the top spot with 35 points followed by Great Olympics with 34 points.



Great Olympics started on a bright note controlling the game with some impressive display of possessive football but couldn't make any positive attacking strides.



Kotoko who had little possession mostly resorted to counter attacks with speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi leading the charge but most his final balls lacked the quality to find striker Francis Andy Kumi.



Great Olympics Captain Gladson Awako came close in the 20th minute with a well struck free-kick which narrowly missed the target.



Kotoko were lackluster in their attacking prowess and were perhaps missing the services of their creative player Fabio Gama who was suspended for the clash due to the accumulation of three yellow cards.



The first half ended with no clear cut chances created with both Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare making no crucial saves.

The second half started on a low tempo with no urgency from both sides as they seemed content with their approach to the game.



Substitute Godfred Asiamah nearly struck Kotoko in front with a ferocious drive in the penalty box but his effort was easily dealt with by Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.



Great Olympics midfielder Michel Otu came close in the 77th minute but his effort was easily dealt with by Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



Asiamah who was the brightest spot for Kotoko nearly put them ahead in the 80th minute but his effort was tipped off the crossbar by Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.



The game sprung up to live in the late stages and Kotoko Brazilian import Micheal Vinicius should have put the away side in front but his header went wide.



Both sides settled for a point at the end of the game.