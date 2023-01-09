Richard Attah apologizes to Hearts of Oak management for comments made by his wife

Richard Attah and Joyce Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has apologized to management of the club for comments made by his wife.

The goalkeeper's wife, Joyce Attah, claimed that Samuel Boadu was fired from the club as a result of interference in coaching decisions and match manipulation by two club directors she dubbed "Aki and Pawpaw."



In a viral audio clip, Mrs Attah claimed that two anonymous club executives instructed referee Selorm Yao Bless, who officiated a 1-1 tie between Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko earlier this season, to send off two Hearts players.



She claimed that the reason was to ensure that Hearts of Oak lost the match for Samuel Boadu to be fired.



Mrs Attah claimed that her husband had intentionally been sidelined by the club he earned a call-up to the Black Stars for the FIFA World Cup playoff match against Nigeria.



The goalkeeper, Richard Attah has since apologized to the Board Chairman management, and club supporters for the comments made by her wife.

Read the full statement below:



Fellow Phobians, this is your boy, RICHARD ATTAH



I want to take this opportunity to render an unqualified apology on behalf of my wife and my family for comments made when addressing her fellow Phobians regarding my non-selection during matches for our darling club.



Please let's forgive and let go as we forge forward together with a common goal.



She never meant to tarnish the image of the club or anyone associated with the club. She has since regretted and has promised not to engage in anything that will bring the name of the club into disrepute.

I will like to apologize to the Board Chairman for the dent in the image of the club. Apologies to the board members, management and fans of the club.



I say a big sorry to my teammates, like I always say teamwork is the goal. "Trust the Process"



Apologies to former Coach Samuel Boadu for every comment made about him in that audio. He has always been my friend and adviser and I will always hold him in high esteem.



To my current coach, I say sorry. Thanks for believing in me and letting me know that with hard work I will surpass my potential. He has always been an encourager.



I want to state that, I do not have any problem with the dub. I am happy here. It is not true that my contract with my darling club has been terminated and I have no intention of terminating it. We are even in contract extension talks.

My love for the club is unflinching and I always appreciate what the club has helped me to achieve. I appreciate the Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV who happens to be like a father to me.



In all. Kindly forgive my wife for her comments. She has promised not to repeat that again.



JNA/MA