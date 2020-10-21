Richard Attah seals a 1-year sponsorship deal

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, has sealed a year-long sponsorship deal with sports equipment dealers, Ashlid Enterprise.

Last month, the Accra-based sportswear suppliers announced a deal with Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan, making him a brand ambassador in the process.



On the back of fruitful talks with goalkeeper Richard Attah, Ashlid Enterprise has managed to recruit the Accra Hearts of Oak man and will be supplying him with gloves and other goalkeeper's gear.

Footballghana.com can report that the deal is for 1-year and will cover the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season. Meanwhile, checks have revealed that it could be extended at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Next season, Richard Attah is expected to be in post for Accra Hearts of Oak with customized goalkeeper's gloves supplied by Ashlid Enterprise.