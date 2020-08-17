Sports News

Richard Attah urges Hearts of Oak to keep Joseph Esso

Hearts of Oak goalie, Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak goalie, Richard Attah has urged the club to keep Joseph Esso ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 football season.

The Phobians are looking to tie down the highly-rated forward on a two-year deal after announcing that they have parted ways with him.



After engagements with the supporters' groups of the club and backlash in the media, Hearts of Oak are now on the brink of re-signing Joseph Esso.



"There are important players in every team and their presence inspire the other players." It's not a secret, even big European clubs have such players," Attah told Asempa FM.

"Esso is a fantastic player and I would be glad to have him in the squad next season." All the five players on transfer are good players but, Esso stands tall and his absence is no good to the team."



The 23-year-old is attracting interest from Asante Kotoko following his exploits in the truncated 2019/20 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.