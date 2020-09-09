Sports News

Richard Boadu pleads with Medeama to sanction his move to Asante Kotoko

Medeama midfielder Richard Boadu

According to reports in the local media, Richard Boadu known in football circles as ‘Agadas’ has passionately appealed to Medeama to sanction his proposed move to Asante Kotoko.

It is believed that Kumasi Asante Kotoko are in talks with management of the two time FA Cup champions in a bid to secure his service ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign.



The highly rated midfielder is reported to have expressed joy after he was linked with a move to the Kumasi based and has emotionally told management to let him join the porcupine warriors.



The former Phar Rangers player is rated among the top 10 most performed players during the annulled 2019/20 Ghana premier league competitions.

Ghana football season was cancelled due to the rapid spread of the novel corona virus pandemic.



Boadu played scored once and provided four assists in thirteen games for Medeama before the season was truncated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.